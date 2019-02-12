Man pleads guilty to voluntary manslaughter in 2014 ambush, armed robbery in Macon

One of those accused in connection with the shooting of two other men during an ambush and armed robbery in 2014 pleaded guilty to voluntary manslaughter Tuesday.
Vincent Lewis, 41, also pleaded guilty Tuesday to his involvement in a gang jail contraband ring, according to a Bibb County District Attorney’s Office news release.
Lewis was sentenced to 30 years in prison and 10 years on probation after pleading guilty to two counts each of voluntary manslaughter and two counts of racketeering plus four counts of violating Georgia’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act.
Murder and other charges against him and two others were dismissed as part of a negotiated plea agreement. The other two also pleaded guilty to their involvement in the gang jail contriband ring.
Sign Up and Save
Get six months of free digital access to The Telegraph
#ReadLocal
Quintavious Isaih Everett, 27, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleaded guilty to one count each of racketeering and possession of a telecommunications device by an inmate plus three counts of violating the state’s Street Gang Terrorism and Prevention Act. Everett’s sentence included 10 years on probation.
Rayshaun Reanaldo Lucas, 36, was sentenced to racketeering, possession of contraband by an inmate and possession of a telecommunications device by an inmate. Lucas also received 10 years on probation.
On May 29, 2014, Arika “Lottie Dottie” Jarrell, 23, and Ralph Heard, 32, were killed in an ambush and shootout near Jarrell’s Fairburn Avenue home. They were found dead inside a car the next day.
A member of the alleged ambushing group, Terrance “Heavy D” Dent, 25, was fatally shot during the robbery attempt.
Lewis Monroe Cheney II, 34, who was also charged in the killing of Jarrell and Heard, is pending trial.
Other defendants in the gang jail contraband ring are also pending trial.
Telegraph archives were used in this report.
Comments