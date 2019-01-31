Crime

Multimillion-dollar Bibb school fraud case expected to go to jury Friday

By Joe Kovac Jr.

January 31, 2019 02:20 PM

Dave L. Carty leaving U.S. District Court in Macon earlier this week.
Dave L. Carty leaving U.S. District Court in Macon earlier this week. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com
Dave L. Carty leaving U.S. District Court in Macon earlier this week. Beau Cabell bcabell@macon.com
Macon, Ga

Testimony ended Thursday in the federal wire fraud and money laundering trial of a Macon man accused of helping orchestrate an allegedly corrupt $3.7-million computer sale to the Bibb County public school system.

After two and a half days of testimony, prosecutors rested their case, as did lawyers for Dave L. Carty, a co-founder of Progressive Consulting Technologies, a local firm the authorities contend illegally carried out the multimillion-dollar sale in late 2012.

Carty, 49, whose business partner and co-defendant in the case, Isaac J. Culver III, was tried separately and convicted last year, did not take the stand.

Closing arguments were set for 9 a.m. Friday, and jurors could begin their deliberations about midday.

The case centers on a computing deal that Progressive made by enlisting an Ohio company, CompTech, as a “pass through.” The authorities contend Progressive privately bought $1.7 million worth of computing devices in late 2012.

To make the sale appear above board, Progressive allegedly helped prepare phony invoices to make it look like CompTech was the vendor, in turn charging the school system $3.7 million for the devices.

Joe Kovac Jr.

Joe Kovac Jr. covers crime and courts for The Telegraph with an eye for human-interest stories. A Warner Robins native, he joined the paper in 1991 after graduating from the University of Georgia.

  Comments  