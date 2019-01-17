Murder arrest warrants issued for 3 in Dublin shooting that police say was a ‘setup’

Arrest warrants have been issued for three people on murder charges in connection with an early-morning shooting Tuesday in Dublin that police say was a setup.
“What the facts show is that it was a setup - a drug deal, armed robbery .... done intentionally to hurt these individuals,” Dublin Police Chief Tim Chatman said Thursday. “It was a planned incident.”
Chatman declined to elaborate.
McKerrick “Neno” Guyton, 28, of East Dublin, was pronounced dead at Fairview Park Hosptial in Dublin.
One of those charged with murder in the shooting was also wounded in the 4:30 a.m. incident near near Calhoun and Sunset streets. Jaswain Bell, 18, remains hospitalized at the Medical Center, Navicient Health.
An arrest warrant on the charge of murder was also issued for Gerez Duty, 21, who authorities are looking for, Chatman said.
The third person, Gerrell Terry, was arrested the morning of the shooting at another location and was being held Thursday at the Laurens County jail on a charge of party to the crime of murder, Chatman said.
“We working the case, so we really couldn’t say that at the time” that Terry had been arrested, Chatman said.
Jaysean Humbert, 28, who was also shot in the incident, remains hospitalized at the Medical Center, Navicent Health, Chatman said.
“That’s where we are with the investigation,” Chatman said. “We’re still continuing it. We’re not going to leave any stones unturned.”
Chatman lauded investigators who “worked around the clock” and citizens “who took a stand.”
“We have the abundance of information,” Chatman said. “Unfortunately, somebody lost their life. But we thank everybody who took a stand to bring these individuals to justice.”
