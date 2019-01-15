Crime

One dead in Dublin shooting; two others seriously hurt

By Becky Purser

January 15, 2019 11:32 AM

Rex_Wholster Getty Images/iStockphoto

One man is dead and two others were seriously hurt in an early-morning shooting Tuesday in Dublin.

The injured were flown by helicopter to a Macon hospital after the 4:30 a.m. shooting near Calhoun and Sunset streets, said Dublin police Capt. James Champion.

The victim was identified as Darel Guyton, 28, of East Dublin, said Laurens County Coroner Richard Stanley.

No other information was immediately available.

