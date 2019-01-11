‘Dangerous’ fugitive captured in Monroe County after report of stolen SUV

An escaped inmate from Wyoming has been captures after word that he and his alleged accomplice might be traveling in an SUV stolen from Monroe County.
No further details were immediately released but the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office was trying to determine this morning whether the couple took a Ford Explorer with Georgia license plate RJY 1610 from 543 Spear Road in the south part of the county on Friday.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Thursday, the sheriff’s office issued a lookout for Richard Fountaine and Kimberly Belcher who were last seen near Logwall Church Road off of Ga. 42 on Wednesday afternoon.
Fountaine, 29, and Belcher, 25, are accused of breaking into a building in that area, the release stated.
Investigators want the public to watch out for the Explorer and use caution as the fugitives are considered dangerous.
Fountaine has several distinctive tattoos around his neck.
Anyone with information about the SUV of the couple is urged to call the sheriff’s office 478-994-7010.
Comments