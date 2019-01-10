Wyoming fugitive and woman who allegedly help him escape sought in Monroe County

An inmate who escaped from a lock-down unit of a halfway house in Casper, Wyoming, and a staff member who allegedly helped him escape are sought in Monroe County.
Richard Fountaine, 29, who was serving a sentence for burglary, and his alleged accomplice Kimberly Fletcher, were seen about 4:30 p.m. around the Logwall Church Road area off Ga. 42 north of Forsyth, according to a Monroe County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Fountaine and Fletcher are suspected in a burglary in the area and are considered dangerous, the release said.
Fountaine was discovered missing from the halfway house Dec. 28, having climbed a wall and a chain-linked fence to escape via a waiting sports utility vehicle, the Sidney Herald and Star Tribute newspapers in Wyoming reported. The halfway house is run by a private prison company that contracts with the Wyoming Department of Corrections.
Fletcher’s last name is reported as Belcher in those published reports.
Fountaine is 5 feet and 7 inches tall and weighs 142 pounds. He has tattoos around his neck.
The woman is 5 feet and 6 inches tall and weights 140 pounds.
Authorities warn the public not to approach them if seen, but to call the sheriff’s office immediately at 478-994-7010, or 478- 994-7048
