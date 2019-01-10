Who would crash a truck into a store to get an ice cream? Cops say this guy did

Surveillance cameras helped Bibb County sheriff’s deputies catch an ice cream bandit who crashed into a Macon store.
Property investigators identified and arrested 18-year-old Christopher Matthew Gage who allegedly drove a stolen Chevrolet Silverado pickup into the Dollar Tree at 5033 Brookhaven Road at about 6:45 a.m. Wednesday, according to a sheriff’s news release.
Gage, who was picked up Wednesday evening at the Econo Lodge motel where he was staying on Chambers Road, is accused of ramming the pickup through the front doors of the store near the Harrison Road Walmart and later abandoning the truck in the 6000 block of Columbus Road.
Investigators reviewed video that shows the pickup driver crashing through the glass, walking to the back of the business and looking into an office window and then returning to the front of the store.
The burglar took an ice cream from a freezer and then drove off.
Gage is charged with burglary, criminal damage to property and theft by receiving stolen property and is being held on a $14,900 bond, according to jail records.
