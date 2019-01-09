Burglary suspect crashes pickup into Dollar Tree in Macon, steals ice cream

A burglary suspect crashed a pickup through the front glass doors of a Dollar Tree in Macon and stole ice cream early Wednesday.
Surveillance footage shows the suspect walking toward the back of the store, peering through a glass window of a store office and then taking ice cream from a chest near the front of the store, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release. He then backed the pickup out of the Brookhaven Road store and fled.
More than three hours after the 6:45 a.m. incident, a male was seen abandoning the same Chevrolet Silverado in the 6000 block of Columbus Road about 10 a.m. by a business owner. The pickup was taken to a crime lab for processing.
The sheriff’s office released photos of the suspect and the crashed pickup and is asking for the public’s help in identifying him.
Digital Access For Only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Investigators are looking for a white male with a slim build. It’s unclear whether the suspect is an adult male or a teenager. He was last seen wearing a yellow pullover and dark pants.
Anyone with information about the incident is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
Comments