Macon man charged in three killings, including those of two innocent bystanders

A Macon man has been charged with murder in connection with three killings in Bibb County.

Kaylen Devon Johnson, 23, is charged in connection with the shootings of two innocent bystanders on Mason Street and Vining Circle earlier this year as well as a recent slaying in downtown Macon, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.

Johnson was arrested at the Majestic Garden Apartments on Rocky Creek Road without incident Thursday by Bibb County sheriff’s investigators and the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Task Force.

He was jailed Friday without bond in the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center on the charges of murder, participating in street gang activity, influencing a witness, probation violation for failure to appear and entering auto.

Investigators have charged him in connection with the slayings of Marlon Jermaine Williams and Ann Kathleen Leonard on April 14 in west Macon, the release said.





Williams, 44, was standing by a gaming machine at Jaffary’s Food Court, once known as the Wash Pot and Grocery, on Anthony Road when a robber came inside to rob another man. Williams, a cook at the Rookery restaurant in downtown, was shot dead in a spray of bullets as he was fleeing down Mason Street about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

Leonard, 75, a retired P.E. teacher, was in her Vining Circle home when a bullet from the same eruption of gunfire traveled 315 yards from parallel Mason Street through the car port and a window to strike her dead in her kitchen.

Additionally, Devantae Lajerian Lundy, 23, was previously arrested in connection with the both the Williams and Leonard killings. He’s been held without bond in the Bibb County jail on felony murder and other charges since his April 20 arrest.

Danny Thomas Causey, 33, of Macon, was shot dead, and his friend, Terry Warren, 29, of Macon, suffered multiple gunshot wounds in the parking lot of Raffield Tire Master at Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard and Poplar Street last Sunday. The men were found between two cars shortly after 1:30 a.m. Warren has been released from the hospital. Few details have been released.

Telegraph archives were used in this report.