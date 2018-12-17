Warner Robins homicide victim was a suspected burglar, police say

A man who was shot to death in Warner Robins neighborhood this weekend was a suspect in a couple of recent burglaries in the area, according to the Warner Robins Police Department.
Joel Lamar Graham, whose identity was not made public until after an autopsy late afternoon Monday, had been shot twice when police arrived in the 300 block of Ridgestone Drive about 8 a.m. Saturday.
A 22-year-old who was with Graham had facial wounds, possibly from a knife. He was identified as Tadarius Dykes, according to a news release late Monday.
Graham, 37, died at The Medical Center, Navicent Health, from his wounds. He is the eighth homicide victim in Houston County this year. Seven of the county’s homicides occurred in Warner Robins.
Premium content for only $0.99
For the most comprehensive local coverage, subscribe today.
#ReadLocal
Police did not say who might have shot Graham or what the circumstances surrounding the shooting and cutting were. However, no charges had been filed in the case as of late Monday.
Comments