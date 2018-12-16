Man shot dead in Warner Robins

A man was shot dead in Warner Robins on Sunday morning while another man at the scene was wounded.
Officers were called to the 300 block of Ridgestone Drive at about 8:19 a.m. after a report of shots being fired, according to a Warner Robins Police Department news release.
They found a 37-year-old man with at least one gunshot wound. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon and was later pronounced dead.
A 22-year-old man had a possible knife wound to his face and was treated at the scene. The circumstances are still being investigated and no further details are being given at this time, the release stated.
The names of those involved are being withheld pending notification of famlies.
Anyone with additional information is asked to contact Sgt. Eric Gossman at 478-302-5380 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
