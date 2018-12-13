Bibb County carjacking suspect shot dead by police in Jacksonville, Florida

A man sought for a carjacking in Macon was shot and killed Wednesday by Jacksonville, Florida, police.
Jason Emerson Connell, 43, was shot multiple times and killed by an officer for the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office after he fired upon the officer, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Assistant Chief Scott Dingee said a videotaped news conference posted on the agency’s Facebook page.
According to Dingee, here’s what happened:
Two sheriff’s officers had spotted a red Chevy Cruze in the parking lot of a Motel 6 on Dunn Avenue in Jacksonville, Florida, at about 10:15 a.m.
The trunk of the car was open, which is what caught their attention. A computer check of the Georgia tag came up assigned to another vehicle. The car’s vin number was run on the car, and it came up stolen out of Macon on Dec. 7 in a carjacking.
While officers were investigating the car, a 26-year-old woman came out and told them the car belonged to her boyfriend, later identified as Connell, who was inside the motel.
As she was detained for questioning, Connell came outside carrying a large black purse with one of his hands inside the purse.
A witness said she heard Field Training Officer C.K. Jimenez repeatedly order Connell to stop, and the other officer who did not fire heard him say repeatedly “drop the bag.”
“As the suspect got to within approximately 5 feet of Officer Jimenez, the suspect dropped the bag, produced a revolver and fired one time,” Dingee said. “Officer Jimenez then returned fire expending 15 rounds, striking the suspect multiple times.”
Connell was pronounced dead on the scene.
A .38-caliber handgun was found on scene with one expended round, which confirmed Connell had fired the loaded weapon, Dingee said.
Connell was released on parole from a Georgia prison earlier this year, and he was wanted on a parole violation in addition to the outstanding warrants in Bibb County.
Connell knew from family members that he was wanted.
Prior to the incident, Connell told the woman and other family members “he would never return to prison and that if he was confronted by police, he would kill the officer and others that were around,” Dingee said.
Had Jimenez not been alert to Connell approaching, he and possibly the other officer likely would have been shot by Connell, Dingee said.
