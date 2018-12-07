He’s wanted in a carjacking outside a Macon veterinarian’s office

A Macon man is sought by sheriff’s deputies for a carjacking outside a veterinarian clinic Friday afternoon.
Jason Emerson Connell, 43, of Macon, is also wanted for an earlier incident in which a woman he was fighting with was run over in a scuffle, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Here’s what happened based on the release:
Connell fled the scene of the 12:12 p.m. carjacking at Hudspeth Animal Hospital on Pio Nono Avenue near Roff Avenue in the stolen 2012 red Chevrolet Cruze.
He allegedly had accosted a woman in the parking lot and swiped her car keys. The victim, who was unharmed, had refused to give him a ride when he walked up to her in the parking lot.
The stolen car has a bumper sticker that says, “My Therapist Has a Wet Nose.” The car has a New York tag: FYB7642. A dog cage was in the car.
Shortly before noon, Connell was allegedly arguing with another woman, 26-year-old Ashley Day, of Macon, in the 900 block of Patterson Street near Napier Avenue while inside a black, older model Mercedes Benz. He allegedly pulled Day out of the passenger side of the car, and she was run over during the scuffle.
Day was hospitalized in stable condition.
Anyone with information about the incidents or the whereabouts of Connell is urged to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
