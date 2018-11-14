Coach finds loaded gun in high school locker

A 19-year-old high school student faces charges after a loaded gun was found in an athletic locker on campus.
Over the weekend, a Northeast High School coach was searching for a jersey and found a loaded Ruger LCP .380 handgun, according to a news release from the Bibb County School System.
The student fully cooperated in the investigation.
He stayed home from school Monday as officers investigated and turned himself in that evening, the release stated.
The student, whose name was not immediately released, was charged by Bibb County Campus Police with carrying a weapon within school safety zones and theft by receiving stolen property.
Additional charges could be filed in the case.
The school system notified Northeast parents Monday about the gun discovery.
“The safety of our students and staff remains one of out top priorities,” the release stated. “We will continue to conduct random searches, including those using handheld wands for metal detection, as well as canine-assisted searches at our campuses.”
