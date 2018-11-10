Middle Georgia high school football scores, highlights: Upsets headline first round of playoffs

Here is a look at the action from around Middle Georgia during the opening round of the playoffs:
Thomson 34 vs Upson-Lee 28
The score looks closer than the game actually was for most of the night. Thomson was dismantling Upson-Lee for the better part of three quarters. Upson-Lee came to life, though, to make it interesting. At one point it looked like it would complete the epic comeback after being down 27 early. It wasn’t meant to be, though, as an interception towards the end of the game was its undoing.
Burke County 28 vs Howard 22
I considered copy and pasting the last game into this spot. You really only have to change the team names and the score as it was so similar. Howard went down 28-0. It stormed back to within six points late. An interception ended the comeback bid. See? Same game. In all seriousness, the outcome of this game was a bit surprising. At times this season Howard looked like one of the best teams around. It picked a bad time to play one of its worst halves of football. All in all, though, it capped a solid season for the Huskies.
Bainbridge 40 vs Jones County 13
This is arguably the most shocking results from the first round of the playoffs. I’m not saying Bainbridge didn’t have a shot coming into this game or anything as it was actually the higher seed over Jones County. The surprising part is the fashion in which it beat Jones County. Bainbridge got down early but didn’t give up. It stormed back to take the lead and never let it go. For Jones County, this is a disappointing end to the season. The Greyhounds were picked by some to make a deep run in the playoffs, myself included. Bainbridge has the ability now to shock some others if it plays the way it did against Jones County.
Mary Persons 59 vs Richmond Academy 0
It could’ve been worse for Richmond Academy. No, really it could have. Mary Persons was up 52-0 at the half. Coach Nelson called off the dogs in the second half - no pun intended. The Bulldogs were heavily favored going into this game as the one seed. Mary Persons did what its done all season long as the offense was stellar all game long. While the defense held Richmond Academy to 24 yards in the first half, Mary Persons looks like a team poised to make a run at the state title this season.
Other scores from around Middle Georgia:
Stockbridge 20 vs Veterans 14
Northside 43 vs Tucker 21
Baldwin 39 vs Perry 22
Warner Robins 27 vs Locust Grove 7
Westside 32 vs Cook 8
Peach County 48 vs Ringgold 7
Dublin 49 vs Toombs County 14
Swainsboro 23 vs Northeast 7
Wesleyan 10 vs Tattnall 8
Aquinas 30 vs Stratford 14
Holy Innocents’ 44 vs Mount de Sales 21
