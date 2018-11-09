Macon man disappeared. Now a Warner Robins man is accused of killing him

For nearly two months, no one has heard from a 53-year-old Macon man.
John Lewis Fleming III failed to pick up his girlfriend at her hair appointment on Sept. 18 and hasn’t communicated with his family as he typically does everyday.
Days after Fleming disappeared, Bibb County sheriff’s deputies released photos of his white, four-door sedan.
Sheriff’s investigators recovered the car in early October off Waterville Road near Macon’s downtown industrial sector.
Fleming, also known as J3, has never been found but a Warner Robins man is now in custody and charged with his murder.
Raymond Eugene Leverett, 36, of Silver Circle in Warner Robins, was booked into the Bibb County Law Enforcement Center at about 7:30 p.m. Thursday, according to jail records.
Members of the U.S. Marshal’s Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Warner Robins police assisted deputies in making the arrest at Leverett’s home.
Bibb County sheriff’s commander of the criminal investigations division Capt. Shermaine Jones said information collection has moved the case from “missing to murder.”
“Evidence has built up,” Jones said Friday morning.
Physical evidence found in Fleming’s car and cell phone records are part of what has turned the missing person’s case into a homicide investigation, sheriff’s investigators said.
The arrest warrant for Leverett, whose name is spelled Leverette on the warrant but without the ending “e” in the jail file, accuses him of being in the same place as Fleming on the day he went missing and later lying about being there.
Jail records show Leverett also was arrested Oct. 12 for giving false statements.
Leverett was “picked up walking from the location” where Fleming’s car was located, the murder warrant stated.
He is accused of changing his clothes and lying about what he was wearing that day.
Investigators also say Leverett reset his phone to factory settings.
The warrant also states investigators have reason to believe a gun linked to Leverett was in Fleming’s vehicle the date he went missing.
More arrests are possible as investigators search for a motive in the case and try to determine what happened to Fleming.
“There are still a lot of things to have to connect dots to,” Jones said.
Anyone with information is urged to call for a sheriff’s investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Telegraph writer Joe Kovac Jr. contributed to this report.
Comments