No sign of Macon man missing nearly a week

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 53-year-old Macon man who has been missing nearly a week.
John Lewis Fleming III was last seen Tuesday when he failed to pick up his girlfriend from her hair appointment, according to a sheriff’s news release.
Fleming, who also is known as J3, usually has daily conversations with his family.
He’s described as a black male with black hair, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.
He was last seen driving a white, four-door sedan.
Anyone with information about Fleming is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
Comments