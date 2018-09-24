No sign of Macon man missing nearly a week

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating a 53-year-old Macon man who has been missing nearly a week.

John Lewis Fleming III was last seen Tuesday when he failed to pick up his girlfriend from her hair appointment, according to a sheriff’s news release.

Fleming, who also is known as J3, usually has daily conversations with his family.

He’s described as a black male with black hair, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs about 165 pounds.

SIGN UP

Be the first to know. No one covers what is happening in our community better than we do. And with a digital subscription, you'll never miss a local story. SIGN ME UP!

He was last seen driving a white, four-door sedan.

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies say John Lewis Fleming III was last seen driving this white, four-door sedan when he disappeared Sept. 18, 2018. Special to The Telegraph Bibb County Sheriff's Office

Anyone with information about Fleming is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.