Perry man sentenced to two years in 2014 fatal crash

Four years after a 27-year-old was killed in a crash in Warner Robins, a Perry man was sentenced in Houston County Superior Court.
Douglas August Sanneman Sr. was sentenced to two years, one to be served behind bars, in the June 20, 2014, crash that killed Rio Addison.
Sanneman was at the wheel of a 1996 Ford Explorer when it collided with Addison’s 1995 Honda Accord at Ga. 96 and U.S. 41 that afternoon, according to Telegraph archives.
Sanneman was indicted five months after the fatal crash on charges including driving under the influence of meth and felony vehicular homicide.
On Thursday, a jury found him not guilty of first degree vehicular homicide “based on reckless driving,” Chief Assistant District Attorney Erikka Williams told The Telegraph in an email. There was not enough evidence for prosecutors to proceed with the driving under the influence charge, Williams said.
“The reason that we originally alleged meth is because we had medical records that indicated that he had meth in his system immediately after the wreck,” Williams said. “Unfortunately an error was made by detectives in getting a search warrant for the medical records, and they were not able to be used against the defendant.”
Sanneman was found guilty Thursday of misdemeanor vehicular homicide, failure to maintain lane and driving with a suspended license. In addition to a year in jail, Judge Katherine Lumsden imposed a fine of $500 and a special condition of no illegal driving or traffic offenses during his yearlong probation.
Comments