Warner Robins man indicted on charges of sexual exploitation of children

PERRY -- A Houston County grand jury has issued a 10-count indictment against a Warner Robins man on charges of sexual exploitation of children.
James Register, 37, is accused of having videos on his computer that show a young girl participating in sexually explicit conduct, the indictment stated. It was unclear from the indictment whether the videos were of the same girl.
The videos were discovered April 10, 2013, the indictment stated.
Register is free on a $5,000 bond pending trial. The bond, which the prosecution and defense agreed upon, includes conditions that Register may have only supervised visits with his children and no contact with any child under age 17, other than his own.
Also indicted Tuesday were:
Douglas August Sanneman, 65, of Perry, on charges of felony vehicular homicide, misdemeanor vehicular homicide, driving under the influence of drugs, driving with a suspended license and failure to maintain lane.
Sanneman is accused of causing the death of another man, Rio Addison, in a June 20 accident on U.S. 41 in Houston County. Sanneman is accused of driving under the influence of methamphetamine, according to the indictment.
Audrey Renee Hester, 22, of Warner Robins, on two counts of aggravated assault and one count each of possession of a knife during a crime, criminal trespass and second-degree criminal damage to property.
Hester is accused of attacking a man with a knife and attempting to run him over as well as damaging a woman’s car, according to the indictment.
Marklyin Antonio Whitehead, 20, and Jacob Allen Thompson, 18, both of Warner Robins, on a charge of armed robbery.
The two are accused of robbing a person of $45 and a cellphone at gunpoint Sept. 21 in Warner Robins, the indictment stated.
Whitehead was also indicted on a charge of financial transaction card fraud. He’s accused of using the victim’s check card for a $20 withdrawal, according to the indictment.
Jewel Baldwin, 19, of Warner Robins, on a charge of aggravated assault. She is accused of cutting another woman with a box cutter May 14 in Houston County, the indictment stated.
David Allen Braun, 65, of Perry, on a charge of aggravated assault. He is accused of shooting at another man Aug. 3 in Houston County, the indictment stated.
Braun was also indicted on a charge of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He was convicted in Peach County in 1991 for being a habitual violator, according to the indictment, after committing at least three serious driving offenses in a five-year period.
Jason Ryan Farmer, 22, of Warner Robins, on charges of attempted armed robbery and aggravated assault. Farmer is accused of attempting to rob a woman at knifepoint Aug. 9 in Warner Robins, the indictment stated.
Latravian Ray Hodges, 23, of Warner Robins, on charges of aggravated assault and theft by shoplifting. Hodges is accused of assaulting a man with a knife April 3 and taking steaks from Giant Foods in Warner Robins, according to the indictment.
Leon Mykel Gray, 25, of Warner Robins on four counts of criminal damage in the second degree. He’s accused of removing catalytic converters from four vehicles belonging to the Hughes Honda dealership in Warner Robins, according to the indictment.
