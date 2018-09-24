Former Bibb deputy indicted on aggravated stalking charge

A Dodge County Grand Jury indicted a former Bibb County sheriff’s deputy Monday on a count of aggravated stalking.
Clayton Sutton was arrested in July after his ex-wife told a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy that he had been texting her family members and her boyfriend in violation of a temporary restraining order/temporary protection order, according to a deputy’s write up of the incident.
The 35-year-old was free on bond, but “he’ll come up for arraignment sometime in the next couple of months,” Tim Vaughn, district attorney for the Oconee Judicial Circuit, told The Telegraph by phone.
Gillian Sutton told a sheriff’s deputy that her ex-husband’s recent aggressive behavior made her fear for her life, according to the July report. She said Clayton Sutton had been in the military and killed people during service in Afghanistan. She also told the deputy that Clayton Sutton feels like he can do whatever he wants, the report said.
Gillian Sutton said Clayton Sutton busted a window and became violent after learning she was seeing another man, the report said. She also told the deputy his home is filled with guns.
Sutton, hired by the Macon Police Department in 2006, came under heavy scrutiny in 2012 when he shot and killed Sammie “Junebug” Davis Jr. in the parking lot of Kroger on Pio Nono Avenue after Davis attacked him. Prosecutors ruled that Sutton acted in self-defense in shooting Davis.
Clayton Sutton was fired from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office in 2014 for insubordination that occurred while he was reassigned to administrative duty during the GBI investigation into a March 20, 2014, shooting in which Sutton wounded a dog while chasing suspects.
Though he was issued a written order to not perform any law enforcement functions during the investigation, Sutton used his gun and handcuffs to detain a group of people. A Bibb County Superior Court judge later upheld the firing.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
Comments