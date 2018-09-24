Murder suspects arrested after bullet-ridden body dumped at neighborhood entrance

Two Cartersville men are charged with murder in the death of a man found Friday morning near the entrance to the Jackson Glen subdivision in Butts County.

Steven Alford Jacobs and Emmanuel James Nesbitt were arrested and charged Saturday with killing Curtis A. Pitts, 31, also of Cartersville.

Curtis A. Pitts

“The investigation did in fact reveal that the victim nor the suspects had any ties to the Butts County community,” the Butts County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook Saturday.

Butts sheriff’s deputies and the GBI have been investigating Pitts’ death since his bullet-ridden body was found.

Sheriff Gary Long also thanked the Bartow County Sheriff’s Office for their assistance in identifying and locating the suspects.

Additional charges are expected, according to the sheriff’s Facebook post.

No motive was immediately released.