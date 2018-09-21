Body discovered at entrance to subdivision in Butts County

A body was found at the entrance of a subdivision off of Ga. 36 in Butts County on Friday morning.
“We are currently investigating a homicide that appears to have been brought in off of Interstate 75,” the Butts County Sheriff’s Office posted on Facebook. “While the case is still being investigated, it does not appear to have any connections with the Jackson Glen Subdivision. “
The GBI, which is processing the crime scene, is working with Butts County sheriff’s investigators.
GBI spokeswoman Nelly Miles said in a Tweet the victim was a male who suffered multiple gunshot wounds.
A passerby reportedly saw the body and called 911 at 6:13 a.m.
No other information was immediately available.
“We can’t field any questions or provide any further information at this time,” the agency posted. “When new information is obtained, we will make that available to the public.”
The subdivision is within two miles of the interstate.
In late December 2017, human bones were found in a suitcase along Interstate 75 in Butts County by a motorist searching for a tire he had lost earlier on the interstate near the Georgia Diagnostic and Classification State Prison.
Anyone with any information that could assist Butts County investigators and the GBI with this case is asked to contact investigators at 770-775-8216.
