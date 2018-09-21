‘The time is now.’ NAACP leader says action needs to be taken against teen violence

The president of the Macon-Bibb County NAACP wiped away tears moments before Friday’s news conference about the recent rash of teen violence.
The topic has a personal connection to Gwenette Westbrook whose brother was killed in 2004 by another a teenager. Westbrook requested Friday for changes to the curfew law, parents to become more involved in motioning their children and for the county to provide more resources to the sheriff’s office.
The NAACP leader also called for Mayor Robert Reichert to be more vocal and to take action.
“I think the time is now,” Westbrook said Friday afternoon outside the Macon-Bibb County Government Center. “The community should be concerned because this is about safety.”
She added, “Sheriff (David) Davis can not (handle) this by himself. I’m asking for the mayor to step up to the plate. He needs to provide the sheriff with whatever he needs.”
In recent weeks other community and religious leaders have also called for an end to the violence being perpetrated by and against young people.
The most recent homicide related arrest was a 17-year-old accused of killing a 17-year-old on Monday, marking the 32nd killing in 2018.
Macon Mayor Robert Reichert said the spate of violence “is more than concerning and disheartening, especially since it has been so concentrated with our youth.”
“There is a curfew law already in Macon-Bibb that requires the cooperation of parents and law enforcement,” Reichert said. “I look forward to working with the NAACP one-on-one on solutions they believe will work.”
Adults in the community should get involved as mentors to youth through organizations such as the Mentors Project, Boys & Girls Club or tutor children through United Way and Communities in Schools, he said.
Westbrook suggested moving the curfew up from midnight to 10 p.m. for anyone 17 or younger.
Macon-Bib’s curfew law prohibits minors who are 16-years-old and younger from being in the public from midnight-5 a.m. without an adult being with them.
The first offense results in a warning but each additional time means the parent would go before a judge.
Ultimately, the first responsibility is on the children’s parents, Westbrook said.
“I know our parents are working to provide for their families but they are going to have to start taking time out to make sure they know where their (children) are,” she said. “There’s no reason why you should not know where your 16-year-old is at.”
Reichert agrees that parents need to be involved.
“Crime in our community doesn’t impact one family, one street, or one neighborhood,” he said. “Every murder harms each of us, and I want to ask parents to help us by keep their children home at night. Make sure they are rested and ready for school the next day; only through education will they be prepared for a successful future.
“If children are out after curfew, then I am in full support of the Sheriff’s Office enforcing that law. Parents need to realize that parents can be held responsible should their children be caught after curfew.”
Changing the hours for curfew might have a “psychological” impact on some people, however teens are committing some of these crimes well before the curfew is in effect, Sheriff David Davis said following Friday’s news conference.
Having people tied to community organizations would be helpful when a young person is taken in for breaking custody. They could provide a place for the child to stay until a parent is found, Davis said.
“If we really get serious about this as a community, we need some other partners to come the plate,” Davis said. “Providing a shelter for these kids that gives them an opportunity to figure out why the child is out and figure out if there is any type of programs or services that might be beneficial to this child and family.”
