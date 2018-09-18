Homicide suspect in custody less than 12 hours after Macon’s latest killing

A homicide suspect is in custody less than 12 hours after Macon’s latest homicide.
Members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force and Bibb County sheriff’s deputies handcuffed a young man at Pendleton Homes at about 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The suspect was taken downtown for questioning in the shooting death of 17-year-old Pedro Garcia, who was shot to death just a few blocks away from the public housing neighborhood in the 3400 block of Houston Avenue.
The suspect, later identified as JA’Reyse Pollard, was charged with the murder, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said Garcia was pronounced dead at about 12:20 a.m. Tuesday.
Garcia suffered a fatal gunshot wound at 696 Villa Crest Ave. where a section of crime scene tape remained tied to the front of the one-story brick house.
“The team’s been working through the night, piecing things together, connecting the dots,” Bibb County sheriff’s Capt. Shermaine Jones said as investigators were gathering evidence and preparing to tow away a gold Honda 4-door sedan that might have been used in the killing.
Jones said the suspect will be questioned as to the motive for the shooting, Bibb County’s 32nd homicide of 2018.
“We do know there’s other people that know what happened, that have seen what happened, so we’d really like for them to come in and talk to us, give us a little more insight on what’s going on, ” Capt. Jones said.
More arrests could be pending, but investigators need the cooperation of witnesses.
“We’re trying to stop all these violent crimes,” Capt. Jones said.
Bibb County Sheriff David Davis held a news conference Tuesday afternoon to discuss the recent violence in the community.
Staff writer Becky Purser contributed to this story.
