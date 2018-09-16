Man sought in connection with Macon homicide

A teenager is being sought for questioning in connection with a shooting death in Macon on Saturday.
The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating Dequaviouse Jamal Howard, 18. He is wanted for questioning in the shooting death of Michael Antwan Chapman, 30, of Macon.
Chapman was found shot multiple times on Burke Street near the intersection of Houston Avenue Saturday evening. It was the 31st homicide in Bibb County this year, surpassing the 30 in all of 2017.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Howard is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751 -7500, or the Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
