Man found shot dead on Macon street

A man was found shot dead on a Macon street Saturday.
At about 7:20 p.m. deputies responded to a report of a person shot on Burke Street, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office release. They found a man lying in the street with multiple gunshot wounds.
The victim was identified as Michael Antwan Chapman, 30. He was taken to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was later pronounced dead.
There is no description of a suspect.
Burke Street runs between Broadway and Houston Avenue, across from AP’s Hidden Hideaway.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500 or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
