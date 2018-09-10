Death of Father’s Day beating victim could be Macon’s 30th homicide of 2018

A 55-year-old Macon man who died Sunday could be Bibb County’s 30th homicide victim of 2018.
Jeffery Burke, of Ell Street, was severely beaten during a Father’s Day cookout on June 17, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said Monday morning.
“He’s been immobile ever since he got beaten up,” Jones said.
Burke’s wife found him dead on the sofa Sunday, he said.
Burke spent more than two months at Medical Center, Navicent Health, and was released from the hospital Aug. 20, Jones said.
An autopsy is scheduled for Wednesday to determine whether Burke died as a result of injuries sustained in the beating 84 days before his death.
Burke was unconscious for more than three days and suffered a broken neck and paralysis, according to the Bibb County sheriff’s incident report.
Comments