Here’s a photo of the suspect in a Circle K armed robbery in Macon

The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying the suspect in Tuesday’s armed robbery of a Circle K on Riverside Drive.
The agency released photos Thursday of the suspect and his getaway vehicle.
At 1:24 a.m. Tuesday, a man pointed a handgun at a store employee, took an undisclosed amount of cash from the register and ran out of the store toward Applebee’s restaurant, according to a Bibb County Sheriff’s Office news release.
The suspect apparently had a car parked nearby. It was described in the release as light in color, possibly silver.
No one was hurt in the armed robbery.
The suspect was described as a black male wearing a white T-shirt and black pants. He covered his face with a gray T-shirt.
Anyone with information is urged to call the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68CRIME.
