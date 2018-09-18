Circle K held up where another Macon armed robbery suspect died trying to get away

A little over 100 days since sheriff’s deputies killed an armed robbery suspect, the same store was robbed early Tuesday.
Just before 1:30 a.m. Tuesday, a gunman demanded money from the clerk at the Circle K at 2580 Riverside Drive, near Pierce Avenue, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.
The black male suspect, who was wearing a white T-shirt and dark pants, used a gray T-shirt to mask his face, the release stated.
He took an undisclosed amount of cash and ran away toward the Applebee’s parking lot, near where another armed robbery suspect fled June 2.
Shamir De’Angelo Terry, 39, started shooting in the restaurant parking lot before officers returned fire and fatally wounded him.
The deputies, Christopher Williams and Christopher Scudari, were cleared by Bibb County District Attorney David Cooke after a GBI investigation concluded later that month.
Investigators urge anyone with information in Tuesday’s stickup to call 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
