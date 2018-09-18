Report: ‘You gonna let them kill me?’ said slain teen seeking shelter in Chick-fil-A

Employees were breading chicken sandwiches, filling cups with soda one afternoon when Leonard Kendrick Spivey Jr. slung the door open in a panic.
“Dude’s got a gun,” he said to employees working inside the small Chick-fil-A with a walk-up window.
“You can’t stay here baby,” the manager told 18-year-old.
“You gonna let him kill me?” Spivey asked.
“No,” the manager said. “I’m not going to let them kill you, but you can’t stay here with my employees.”
Spivey was standing by the kitchen sink when the gunman came in through the back door and shot him four times.
There were 13 witnesses.
The above details were laid out in a Bibb County deputy sheriff’s incident report from the Sept. 3 slaying at the Bloomfield Road fast food restaurant.
Alleged killer Julian Kongquee had cuts on his face when appeared in court for a probable cause hearing Tuesday.
Investigator Marcus Baker said his evidence included, “witness statements, along with statements from Mr. Kongquee … video, statements from witnesses there, all consistently indicate that Mr. Kongquee approached and got into an altercation with and ended up shooting and killing the victim in this case.”
Baker came to the hearing without the incident report or any other materials to reference.
He was unable to tell Kongquee’s attorney, Lars Anderson, how many witnesses there were or who they were.
“I don’t recall the exact number of statements,” Baker said. “It will be included in discovery.”
“I understand it will be, but we’re here today on a probable cause hearing,” Anderson said. “I’m trying to find out what evidence you have against this gentleman that you can identify for this court at this time.”
Baker said Kongquee gave a full confession.
“He called 911 letting us know he was there and that he was involved in the shooting,” Baker said. “When I interviewed him, he told me exactly what happened, what he did and why he did it. He also eliminated the self defense portion of this by telling us that he approached the victim here, he struck the victim first. He disengaged from the fight, re-engaged in the fight and chased the victim around the Chick-Fil-A.”
“Now we’re getting somewhere,” Anderson said. “Thank you.”
Later, Anderson asked the name of a witness but Baker refused to provide it.
Anderson asked the judge for the investigator to answer the question, but the judge said, “all this information is in the record and you can obtain all that information by asking for the complete records.”
“I don’t want anything to happen to anybody outside because we’re giving out names in here,” the judge said.
A sergeant entered the courtroom about halfway through the hearing with an additional warrant charging Kongquee with bribery.
The sergeant said Kongquee had offered two deputies cash in exchange for them smuggling in a cell phone, a charger for it and some cigarettes.
Baker said at Kongquee’s first appearance hearing that Kongquee and Spivey had multiple scuffles after Kongquee was shot in the leg and another man was wounded during a stickup last October at Westminster Apartments on North Atwood Drive, just a short walk from the fast food chicken restaurant.
Comments