Hit-and-run driver fires shots after backing into child at recent Macon homicide scene

Bibb County sheriff’s deputies are searching for the hit-and-run driver who fired shots at the family of the small child he hit in Unionville.
Just after 8 p.m.. Monday, a 4-year-old boy was hit by a blue Dodge Ram pickup that was backing up at 844 Pansy Ave. where Freddie Slocumb Jr. was found dead the week before, according to a Bibb County sheriff’s news release.
The injured child’s family tried to stop the driver, but he fired several shots while driving off.
The crash victims relatives followed the pickup to Lily Avenue where the driver ran away, the release stated.
Sheriff’s deputies are trying to identify the driver.
The child was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was treated for his injuries, which are not considered life-threatening.
The child was attending the repass after Slocumb’s funeral when he was hit by the pickup, but no one knew the driver, Bibb sheriff’s deputies say.
Anyone with information about the hit-and-run or the homicide is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
