Man shot in the head in Unionville marks Bibb County’s 30th homicide in 2018

A 39-year-old man was found dead in a puddle of blood at his home just before noon Monday.
Freddie Slocumb Jr. had been shot in the head when he way found lying on the living room floor inside an apartment at 844 Pansy Ave., Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.
Slocumb was last seen about 10 p.m. Sunday on his porch. When family hadn’t heard from him, a cousin went to his job, but Slocumb wasn’t there.
The killing makes Bibb County’s 30th homicide in 2018.
Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME, or call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500.
