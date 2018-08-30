Monroe deputy fired, arrested after woman’s secret recording prompts investigation

A Monroe County sheriff’s deputy was fired and incarcerated Thursday for allegedly soliciting sex favors from a woman he arrested in exchange for reducing her charges.
Deputy Bill Miller was charged with felony violation of oath of office in connection with the audio recording Ashlie Roberts made on her phone earlier this month.
Miller had arrested Roberts in July on charges including driving under the influence and possession of meth. Weeks later, on August 14, Miller called Roberts and he drove his personal truck to pick her up in High Falls, Sheriff Al Shackleford told The Telegraph.
In the recording, made on a dirt road, Miller can be heard asking Roberts for oral sex. She refused.
Roberts shared the secret recording with Fox 5 Atlanta.
The sheriff said he only learned about Friday it after a TV reporter showed up at the office wanting to talk to Miller.
Miller, who started working there in April, was immediately placed on administrative leave with pay. The sheriff called the GBI and FBI to investigate.
Roberts, of Union City, could not be reached for comment because she was incarcerated in the Fulton County jail on a charge of violations probation.
Comments