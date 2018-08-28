Man faces slew of charges in Dodge County crash that killed unborn child and 3 others

A man who crashed while fleeing police in Dodge County last week, killing three passengers and an unborn child, faced more than a dozen traffic charges.
Charles Bradley Howell, the driver and only survivor in the August 22 crash on Ga. 46, faces 13 charges including three counts of homicide by vehicle, one count of feticide by vehicle, fleeing police, speeding, driving under the influence of drugs and driving without a valid license, according to a crash report from Georgia State Patrol.
The 29-year-old was fleeing a Dodge County sheriff’s deputy, speeding east when he ran off the road, over-corrected and slammed into an oak tree near Lester Saunders Road. The gray Honda Civic then overturned multiple times, the report said.
Three others riding in the Honda Civic, 30-year-old Casey Kroesser, of Eastman, and 37-year-old Jonathan Long and 35-year-old Alicia Cherry, both of Milan, died at the scene.
Cherry, who was sitting in the front passenger seat, was the only person who was not ejected from the car. The report said she was wearing a seat belt and had to be extricated from the overturned vehicle.
It was unclear from the report which of the women was pregnant.
Howell, of Helena, was taken by helicopter to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, in Macon. Georgia State Patrol said the next day that his injuries were not life threatening.
On Tuesday, the hospital said Howell was not listed as a patient. Howell, of Helena, had not been booked in the Dodge County jail as of Tuesday afternoon.
