Three killed in Dodge County crash. One victim was from Eastman.

Three people are dead after a crash in Dodge County.
Johnathan Long, 37, of Jeffersonville, Alicia Cherry, 35, of Helena, and Casey Kressor, 30, of Eastman, were killed in the single-vehicle crash on Ga. 46 about a mile east of Lester Saunders Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, said Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith.
A fourth person in the vehicle was airlifted to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, Smith said.
“It was messed up so bad I don’t know what kind of vehicle it was,” Smith said.
The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.
For more on this story, come later to macon.com and read Friday’s Telegraph.
Comments