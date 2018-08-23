Local

August 23, 2018 9:53 AM

Three killed in Dodge County crash. One victim was from Eastman.

By Becky Purser

Three people are dead after a crash in Dodge County.

Johnathan Long, 37, of Jeffersonville, Alicia Cherry, 35, of Helena, and Casey Kressor, 30, of Eastman, were killed in the single-vehicle crash on Ga. 46 about a mile east of Lester Saunders Road shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday, said Dodge County Coroner Joe Smith.

A fourth person in the vehicle was airlifted to the Medical Center, Navicent Health, Smith said.

“It was messed up so bad I don’t know what kind of vehicle it was,” Smith said.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating.

Ga. 46 and Lester Saunders Road, Eastman, GA

