Store clerk fatally shot on Vineville during Macon armed robbery

For the second time in eight days, a Macon store clerk has died from a gunshot wound suffered on the job.

Just before 11 p.m. Tuesday, an armed robber confronted Waqar Ali, 21, as he was leaving the store, according to a news release from the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

The gunman shot Ali in the chest and then ran away.

Ali was taken to Medical Center, Navicent Health, where he was pronounced dead at 3:11 a.m. at the Surgical Trauma Intensive Care Unit, Bibb County Coroner Leon Jones said.

“That’s 27 homicides and we’re in the eighth month,” Jones said.

On Aug. 14, Gulf Food Mart clerk Alpeshkumar Prajapati was fatally shot while opening up the store at about 8 a.m..

Cameras at Macon Gulf Food Mart captured armed robbers who shot and killed a clerk at the store at the corner of Napier Avenue and Bartlett Street just after 8 a.m. Tuesday, August 14, 2018.

No arrests have been made in that case where two masked men apparently tried to rob the store but it was unclear whether they got away with anything, sheriff’s deputies said.

Anyone with information about these cases is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.