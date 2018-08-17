This man is sought for questioning in connection to Gulf Food Mart slaying in Macon

A photo was released Friday of a man wanted by the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office for questioning in connection with the slaying of Gulf Food Mart clerk earlier this week.
Alpeshkumar Prajapati, 36, was fatally shot early Tuesday after being led by two gunman inside the store at 2893 Napier Ave., video footage from the store shows.
Deputies found the clerk, known as A.P. to customers and co-workers, on the store floor in a puddle of blood.
Anyone with information on the man’s identity or his whereabouts is asked to contact the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office at 478-751-7500, or contact sheriff’s Investigator Coleman Lewis 478-447-2310.
