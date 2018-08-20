15-year-old charged with murder in drive-by shooting that killed Macon teen

Two months after a 16-year-old was killed and three others were wounded in a drive-by shooting at a cook out in Macon, a 15-year-old was charged with murder.
Sharmarian “Bobby” Chatfield was arrested Monday and charged with homicide in the June 17 death of Calvin Bernard Harvey, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.
Harvey, a rising junior at Northeast High School, had attended a cook out on Edgewood Drive, not far from downtown Macon, when shots were fired by one or more people passing by in a silver car. Two men and a 13-year-old girl also were wounded in the spray of bullets.
Chatfield was booked in the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center where he remained without bond late Monday.
It was unclear whether more arrests were expected.
Harvey’s first cousin, Casey O’Neil Harvey, was shot in the head in July 2017 at Rockland Apartments in east Bibb County. The killing remains unsolved.
Anyone with information regarding either homicide is urged to call the sheriff’s office at 478-751-7500, or call Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 1-877-68-CRIME.
