Warner Robins teen died after accidentally shooting himself, police say

An autopsy revealed that a 19-year-old Warner Robins man found dead from a gunshot wound to the chest died after accidentally shooting himself, Warner Robins police said Friday in a news release.
A handgun was found with the body of Dante Tobias inside a small building in the backyard of a house near Windsor and Oliver drives, not far from Russell Parkway about 1 a.m. Thursday.
Police were initially uncertain about whether Tobias had been killed or if his death was a suicide or accident.
“The gun was not in a holster,” Warner Robins police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson said in an email to The Telegraph. “He was handling the gun and showing it to others when it went off. “
