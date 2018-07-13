Suspicious death crime scene in Warner Robins

Warner Robins police are investigating after a 19-year-old died Thursday in a building behind a home in the 100 block of Windsor Drive. Crime scene investigators remained on scene throughout the day.
Warner Robins teen died after accidentally shooting himself, police say

By Laura Corley

July 13, 2018 02:15 PM

An autopsy revealed that a 19-year-old Warner Robins man found dead from a gunshot wound to the chest died after accidentally shooting himself, Warner Robins police said Friday in a news release.

A handgun was found with the body of Dante Tobias inside a small building in the backyard of a house near Windsor and Oliver drives, not far from Russell Parkway about 1 a.m. Thursday.

Police were initially uncertain about whether Tobias had been killed or if his death was a suicide or accident.

“The gun was not in a holster,” Warner Robins police spokeswoman Jennifer Parson said in an email to The Telegraph. “He was handling the gun and showing it to others when it went off. “

crime scene 1 dead teen
The body of a 19-year-old was found in this storage building behind a home at Windsor and Oliver drives in Warner Robins early Thursday. Crime scene investigators remained on scene throughout the day.
Becky Purser bpurser@macon.com

