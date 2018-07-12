‘Suspicious’ death of 19-year-old prompts police investigation in Warner Robins

An autopsy is scheduled on the body of a 19-year-old who was found dead early Thursday in Warner Robins.
Just before 1 a.m., Warner Robins police were called to the 100 block of Windsor Drive for a report of a deceased person, according to a news release from the Warner Robins Police Department.
“At this time officers are investigating this incident as a suspicious death until an autopsy can be completed,” the release stated.
Houston County Coroner Danny Galpin said the 19-year-old was shot once in the chest inside a small building in the backyard of a house.
The victim did not live there and apparently was sleeping “anywhere anybody would let him,” Galpin said.
At this time, authorities don’t know whether the shooting was a homicide, suicide or accident, Galpin said.
Authorities expect an autopsy Friday at a GBI crime lab to shed more light on the shooting, Galpin said.
Anyone with information in the teen’s death is urged to call Detective Trent VanLannen at 478-302-5380 or leave anonymous tips with Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.
