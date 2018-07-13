Toddler shot in Macon, investigators told ‘conflicting stories’

A toddler was shot at a house on Ayers Road in Macon, Ga., late afternoon July 12, 2018. People at the scene gave investigators conflicting stories, Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard said.
By
Up Next
A toddler was shot at a house on Ayers Road in Macon, Ga., late afternoon July 12, 2018. People at the scene gave investigators conflicting stories, Bibb County sheriff's Sgt. Linda Howard said.
By

Crime

Teen ‘playing’ with gun shot Macon toddler, police say

By Laura Corley

lcorley@macon.com

July 13, 2018 01:18 PM

A toddler who was seriously wounded Thursday at a home on Ayers Road was accidentally shot by a 16-year-old, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.

Authorities said Thursday that Terrion Moore, who turned 2 Friday, was hurt in a drive-by shooting and that several adults and children were there at the time.

However, the sheriff’s office said Friday that there were no adults at the house, only four juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17 years old.

Terrion remained in critical but stable condition, and no charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon.

The shooting is still being investigated.

Terrion Rice, a day short of his second birthday, was shot as he played on an Ayers Road porch Thursday afternoon.

By

Related stories from Macon Telegraph

  Comments  