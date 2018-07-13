Teen ‘playing’ with gun shot Macon toddler, police say

A toddler who was seriously wounded Thursday at a home on Ayers Road was accidentally shot by a 16-year-old, the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release Friday.

Authorities said Thursday that Terrion Moore, who turned 2 Friday, was hurt in a drive-by shooting and that several adults and children were there at the time.

However, the sheriff’s office said Friday that there were no adults at the house, only four juveniles between the ages of 14 and 17 years old.

Terrion remained in critical but stable condition, and no charges had been filed as of Friday afternoon.

The shooting is still being investigated.