Toddler shot in north Macon

A toddler was shot in north Macon and rushed to the hospital late Thursday afternoon.
Emotions were high among the two dozen or so people outside a small brick house with white awnings in in the 4500 block of Ayers Road.
Six Bibb County sheriff’s patrol cars lined the street at Bon Ayer Circle.
Sgt. Linda Howard said investigators are trying to determine what happened. Investigators are “receiving conflicting stories.”
At least two young men were taken away in the back of a patrol car. Sheriff David Davis is on the scene.
