Robber who used knife from store shelf wasn't hard to catch after leaving ID behind

As soon as Bibb County sheriff's investigators got to the scene of Monday's holdup, they knew who did it.

It didn't take long to catch him, either.

Carlos Antonio Rhodes, 42, was arrested eight hours after the holdup at the the Dollar General at 4966 Bloomfield Road just after 8 a.m., according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.

Rhodes left his identification on the counter before fleeing the store in southwest Macon and members of the U.S. Marshals Southeast Regional Fugitive Task Force found him at a residence off Log Cabin Drive that afternoon.

They used his ID to issue a lookout for him.

He allegedly came up to the counter with a laundry basket and packaged knife and asked for a pack of cigarettes.

When the clerk asked for identification for the smokes, he went outside, got his ID out of his car and came back in.

After the employee scanned the knife, Rhodes opened the package and used it to demand the clerk fill the basket with cigarettes.

The clerk refused, got out of his way and Rhodes loaded the basket with cigarettes and left.

He is being held on charges of armed robbery and unrelated charges of terroristic threats and shoplifting.

Officers also recovered the vehicle used in Monday's robbery, the release stated.