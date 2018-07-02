Man buying knife uses it to rob Dollar General store then leaves ID behind

A man buying a knife and laundry basket used them to rob the store Monday morning.

Just after 8 a.m., the suspect, identified by investigators as Carlos Antonio Rhodes, 42, came up to the checkout with a packaged knife and the basket and asked for a pack of cigarettes, according to a Bibb County sheriff's news release.

The clerk asked for identification and Rhodes went out to his vehicle to retrieve his ID.

When he returned and the knife was scanned, Rhodes took it out of the packaging, threatened the clerk with it and demanded the worker fill the basket with cigarettes, the release stated.





The clerk refused and got out of the way.

Rhodes got into the cigarette case and filled the basket with cigarettes and ran out.

He left his identification on the counter and drove off in a brownish gray 2013 Nissan Altima with Georgia license plate number CIH4525.

Carlos Antonio Rhodes

Rhodes was wearing a black tank top and black pants. He's about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs about 235 pounds.

Anyone with information about Rhodes' whereabouts is urged to call for an investigator at 478-751-7500 or phone anonymous tips to Macon Regional Crimestoppers at 877-68-CRIME.