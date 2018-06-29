Ex-lawyer once busted for meth made ‘threatening’ call to Macon judge, sheriff says

An ex-lawyer on probation for selling meth and now awaiting trial on accusations that he assaulted a woman at knifepoint reportedly made “threatening or concerning comments” in a phone call to a Macon judge’s office, the sheriff here said.
Arjun Sanju Kapoor was arrested Tuesday at a psychiatrist’s office in northwest Macon for failing to report to his probation officer, officials said.
Kapoor, 47, who lives on St. Andrews Drive, is serving a 10-year sentence on probation as a first offender after pleading guilty in 2013 to selling methamphetamine. Bibb County Superior Court Judge Edgar W. Ennis Jr., who sentenced Kapoor, also ordered him to pay a $7,500 fine and surrender his law license.
It was Ennis’ office at the Bibb County Courthouse that Kapoor reportedly called sometime last week and made “what would be considered as threatening or concerning comments,” Bibb County Sheriff David Davis told The Telegraph on Thursday.
Exactly what may have been said was not divulged. The judge declined comment.
Kapoor was being held without bond Friday for his alleged probation violation. Kapoor, according to jail records, has not been charged with any crimes related to the calls — and may not be as his alleged probation infraction may be a more suitable avenue to prosecute.
About the time Kapoor was jailed on Tuesday, a court order signed by five judges in the Macon Judicial Circuit noted that the judges were recusing themselves from presiding over further matters in the drug case that Kapoor pleaded guilty in. His probated sentence stipulated that he could be sent to prison if he violated the terms of his 2013 sentencing.
“Whatever set him off,” the sheriff said of Kapoor, “he has been on a downward spiral.”
Kapoor had been out of jail on bond awaiting trial for an alleged assault on a woman a day or so before Christmas in 2016.
The woman told the police that while Kapoor was on drugs, he got mad at her, bound her wrists with zip ties, then choked, kicked and punched her in an attack that she said lasted about three hours.
At a hearing in early 2017, a prosecutor said Kapoor held a knife to the woman’s throat and told her “she would have a slow and painful death.”
The woman also told the police that Kapoor threatened to roll her up in some carpet and dump her in the Ocmulgee River.
Information from Telegraph archives was used in this report.
