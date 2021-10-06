Food stored improperly, roaches on wall: Here’s how Warner Robins restaurant inspection went

Food stored at improper temperatures and roaches crawling on the kitchen wall contributed to a Mexican restaurant in Warner Robins failing its routine health inspection.

El Cotija Mexican Restaurant at 109 Margie Drive scored a 69 on its routine inspection Sept. 8, receiving a “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance,” according to the Georgia Department of Health’s online portal.

But the restaurant quickly rebounded with a score of 96 during its required followup inspection five days later, earning an “A” for “food safety excellence” on Sept. 13.

State health inspectors assign grades based on how many points are deducted from 100, with scores at 69 and below considered failing. Follow-up inspections are required when a restaurant fails its routine inspection and generally take place within 10 days.

The Telegraph reviewed routine health inspections from Sept. 1 to Sept. 30 based on what’s reported in the state’s online portal. Restaurant inspections are designed to protect public health.

El Cotija Mexican Restaurant was cited for multiple violations, including shredded chicken in hot holding in a steam table below the required safe temperature, according to the inspection report.

Also, a large container of refried beans prepped the day before the inspection and two containers of Pico de Gallo also prepped the previous day were not at the correct time/temperature control for food safety, the report said.

Additionally, the health inspector “observed several flies flying throughout the kitchen area” and “several roaches crawling on the wall in the kitchen area,” the report said.

Other violations ranged from food debris inside a hand sink designed only for hand washing to the chlorine solution at the dish machine in the kitchen not having the proper sanitizer strength, according to the report.

Best inspection scores

Most other Houston County restaurants earned “A’s” on their routine health inspections in September, while several received “B’s” and a few “C’s.”

Also, multiple restaurants that earned “A’s” during the same reporting period received perfect scores of 100, including:

Here’s how the scores break down: “A” for a score between 90 to 100 and denotes “food safety excellence.” “B” for a score between 80 to 89, considered “satisfactory compliance.” “C” for “marginal compliance” based on a score of 70-79. A “U” for “unsatisfactory compliance” is given when a restaurant scores 69 or less.

The Telegraph’s report generally includes restaurants that originated in the Middle Georgia area.