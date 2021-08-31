Business

This Macon company is increasing its minimum wage to $15 an hour. What to know

YKK AP America, which has manufacturing centers in Macon and Dublin, is increasing its minimum wage to $15 an hour. That’s more than double the federal minimum wage of $7.25.

The change will go into effect on Labor Day.

“As a manufacturer that is invested deeply in our workforce and in our communities, we feel strongly that adopting the new minimum wage policy is the right thing to do,” Oliver Stepe, president of YKK AP America Inc., said in a news release.

“In addition to allowing us to attract and retain talent at a time when the labor shortage is affecting companies across the country, the new minimum wage is an important step for us as we continue to evolve our culture to provide support and stability for our associates and the communities in which we operate.”

The new wage will be for both existing and new entry-level production associates. YKK AP employs about 700 workers combined at its Macon and Dublin plants, with most already earning over the minimum wage, according to the release.

Prior to enactment of the $15-hour wage, the starting hourly wage for entry level production positions ranged between $13.50 and $14, said Brianna Swales, a company spokeswoman.

“The new minimum hourly wage represents an over 10% wage hike for some of our existing associates,” Swales said in an email.

YKK AP also offers competitive benefits of health care options, including dental and vision, employer-paid life insurance and short-and-long term disability insurance, a matching 401K retirement program and other benefits.

The company joins major employers like Amazon and Best Buy that have increased their minimum wage, according to an online GoBanking Rates article.

Between the Macon and Dublin locations, YKK AP currently has over 50 job openings, Swales said.

Those interested in applying can go to https://careers.ykkap.com or text YKKAP to 21000. Applicants can also apply at walk-in hiring clinics at the Macon plant located at 4234 Ocmulgee East Blvd. on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays between 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

YKK AP America, a subsidiary of Japan-based YKK Corporation of America, is a technology-oriented manufacturer of commercial façade systems and residential doors and windows.

Becky Purser
Becky Purser covers business news, having moved back to Middle Georgia in 2000. She’s also covered crime and courts primarily in Houston and Peach counties for The Telegraph. She’s also covered local government for The Daily Sun when it was a daily newspaper in Warner Robins, for the Kingsport Times-News in Tennessee and for the Bristol Herald Courier in Virginia. She’s a graduate of the University of Tennessee-Knoxville with a bachelor’s degree in communications. Support my work with a digital subscription
