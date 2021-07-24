Sisters serve up Southern comfort food and hospitality at new Warner Robins restaurant

Two sisters recently opened a family owned and operated restaurant in Warner Robins that serves up Southern comfort food and hospitality.

My Sister’s Kitchen is located at 2195 Watson Blvd., Suite I, in the Watson Central Shopping Center anchored by Big Lots.

The restaurant will also feature a bar serving beer, wine and mixed drinks once its alcohol license has been approved, said co-owner Carol Hollis.

The restaurant opened July 9.

Hollis is responsible for the cooking with the help of family and friends, while her older sister, Monica English, works behind the counter and handles all the administrative duties.

The menu features dishes like fried chicken, BBQ, meatloaf, pork chops and sides like mac-n-cheese, collard greens and black-eyed peas. The menu changes daily and the desserts are homemade.

In addition to home cooking, customers can expect a smile and a warm, welcoming environment “like you just walked into your grandmother’s house,” Hollis said.

A family business

Hollis’ daughters, Damonica Hollis, 14, L’Zahri Williams, 15, and Precious Williams, 18, also work at the restaurant. Hollis’ husband, Charles, takes care of maintenance and whatever else needs to be done after he finishes his main job at Irving Tissue in Macon. An aunt and close friend also work at the restaurant.

“Cooking is always something that has been a passion of mine,” Carol Hollis said. “I’ve been cooking since I was young.”

Hollis said she was cooking full meals and box cakes by the time she was nearly 9. Her first dinner was fried turkey wings, a surprise for her mom when she came in from work.

“My mom told me they had great flavor but they were tough,” Hollis recalled with a laugh.

Hollis and her sister are from the Oglethorpe and Montezuma area. The Hollis family moved to Warner Robins about six years ago, and her sister followed.

Hollis previously baked out of her home, mostly for family, and has done some catering. She said she’s always wanted to own a restaurant.

She and her sister talked about starting a restaurant and decided to look for a space. Their restaurant is the site of the former Los Trios, a Mexican and Salvadorian restaurant bar and grill.

Hollis left her job in customer service at Geico and hasn’t looked back.

“I love cooking so it’s just like every day to me,” she said.

Initial operating hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m Wednesday through Saturday, and 11 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Once the restaurant receives its alcohol license, operating hours are expected to be extended, Hollis said.

The restaurant also offers a daily special from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. The $4.99 special Wednesday was either a hamburger or two pieces of fried chicken (dark meat), with fries and a 16 oz. drink.

The restaurant also offers catering off or on site, and the restaurant may be booked for private parties such as office dinners or birthday celebrations. For more information, call the restaurant at 478-365-7670.