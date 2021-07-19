Poke, hibachi restaurant opening in west Macon shopping center buzzing with new development

A new restaurant is joining two others coming to a shopping center in west Macon near Lake Tobesofkee.

Signage is up for a Sakura Poke & Hibachi restaurant in Suite 300 of Tobesofkee Crossing at 5581 Thomaston Road.

The shopping center is anchored by a Publix grocery store, which opened in June 2020.

Meanwhile, construction is underway of a new Popeyes restaurant at 5590 Thomaston Road, an outparcel at the shopping center, said Allen Shackelford, Tobesofkee Crossing LLC owner.

The site was formerly home to a former BB&T bank building being torn down on the site that had been vacant since 2017. The fast food chicken restaurant is expected to be open by the end of the year, Shackelford said.

Another restaurant is planned for the site, but nothing firm at this point, he said. Also, site preparation work has been completed for a Taco Bell on another outparcel at the shopping center.

Additionally, Mavis Tires & Brakes is constructing a retail tire and brake center at 5591 Thomaston Road.

The site, which is just under an acre, is an out parcel within the shopping center at the intersection of Thomaston and Tucker roads.

The shopping center is also home to another restaurant. Graffiti’s Pizza - A Greek Taverna opened in February in Suite 500. There’s also a Lush Nail Bar within the shopping center.