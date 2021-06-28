Houston & Peach
Georgia National Fair announces fall concert lineup including Clay Walker, 98 Degrees
With the Georgia National Fair just over 100 days away, fair organizers Monday announced a series of concerts between Oct. 7-17.
The fair will feature 11 free concerts for attendees, a different one each day of the fair. The event is held annually at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, except for last year, when it was canceled in August because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Here’s the lineup:
- Thursday, Oct. 7: Gray Puckett & Union Gap
- Friday, Oct. 8: Riverstreet
- Saturday, Oct. 9: Hotel California
- Sunday, Oct. 10: Southside Worship
- Monday, Oct. 11: Darryl Worley
- Tuesday, Oct. 12: Sawyer Brown
- Wednesday, Oct. 13: The Commodores
- Thursday, Oct. 14: 98 Degrees
- Friday, Oct. 15: Clay Walker
- Saturday, Oct. 16: The Grapevine
- Sunday, Oct. 17: Rumba Latina
Concerts are free with the paid gate admission price to the fair. Visit the website for more information.
Comments