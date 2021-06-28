Georgia National Fair announces fall concert lineup including Clay Walker, 98 Degrees

With the Georgia National Fair just over 100 days away, fair organizers Monday announced a series of concerts between Oct. 7-17.

The fair will feature 11 free concerts for attendees, a different one each day of the fair. The event is held annually at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, except for last year, when it was canceled in August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s the lineup:

Thursday, Oct. 7: Gray Puckett & Union Gap

Friday, Oct. 8: Riverstreet

Saturday, Oct. 9: Hotel California

Sunday, Oct. 10: Southside Worship

Monday, Oct. 11: Darryl Worley

Tuesday, Oct. 12: Sawyer Brown

Wednesday, Oct. 13: The Commodores

Thursday, Oct. 14: 98 Degrees

Friday, Oct. 15: Clay Walker

Saturday, Oct. 16: The Grapevine

Sunday, Oct. 17: Rumba Latina

Concerts are free with the paid gate admission price to the fair. Visit the website for more information.