Houston & Peach

Georgia National Fair announces fall concert lineup including Clay Walker, 98 Degrees

PERRY

With the Georgia National Fair just over 100 days away, fair organizers Monday announced a series of concerts between Oct. 7-17.

The fair will feature 11 free concerts for attendees, a different one each day of the fair. The event is held annually at the Georgia National Fairgrounds in Perry, except for last year, when it was canceled in August because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s the lineup:

Concerts are free with the paid gate admission price to the fair. Visit the website for more information.

  Comments  
Copyright Privacy Policy Do Not Sell My Personal Information Terms of Service